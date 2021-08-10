The CW

There was one particular moment during the scene where Peyton had to kiss Lucas's chest before taking off his belt — something Hilarie says she thought wasn't necessary, but went along with because she felt she "couldn't question it."

"Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn't just kissing his bare body," Hilarie recalled. "Because that's weird. We'd all known each other for a couple of months, a couple of weeks?"

"I was so whacked out about it, you guys," she told her cohosts.