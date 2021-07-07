Megan Fox Said She's "Grateful" For Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green's New Girlfriend A Year After Their Split
"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Megan's ex wrote on Instagram.
Megan Fox has caused some conversation with an unexpected comment on ex-husband Brian Austin Green's most recent Instagram post.
On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor posted an Instagram photo from Disney's Animal Kingdom kissing his girlfriend of eight months, Dancing With The Stars' Sharna Burgess.
"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he wrote in the caption.
His post was followed by a sweet comment from Sharna, who said: "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."
She also posted a matching photo on her own Instagram, writing: "Even at Disney World you're all I see. I could never get enough of you."
But it was Megan's comment, saying she's "grateful for Sharna," that received the most attention.
Megan filed for divorce from Brian in November 2020 after ten years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children.
Since the split, Megan and Brian have definitely been through their ups and downs publicly — but Brian says both are focused on their kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.
-
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.