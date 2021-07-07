 Skip To Content
Megan Fox Said She's "Grateful" For Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green's New Girlfriend A Year After Their Split

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," Megan's ex wrote on Instagram.

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 7, 2021, at 10:17 a.m. ET

Megan Fox has caused some conversation with an unexpected comment on ex-husband Brian Austin Green's most recent Instagram post.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor posted an Instagram photo from Disney's Animal Kingdom kissing his girlfriend of eight months, Dancing With The Stars' Sharna Burgess.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he wrote in the caption.

His post was followed by a sweet comment from Sharna, who said: "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."

She also posted a matching photo on her own Instagram, writing: "Even at Disney World you're all I see. I could never get enough of you."

But it was Megan's comment, saying she's "grateful for Sharna," that received the most attention.

instagram.com

It's safe to say people couldn't get a read on the comment, with many accusing Megan of being shady, perhaps in response to Brian being shady in his caption — or maybe she's just genuinely happy for her ex moving on.

"Killing the coparenting game!" one commenter replied.

"He's literally talking crap," wrote another.

"Brian took a swing," one person said. "She went high and knocked it out of the park with class."

Megan filed for divorce from Brian in November 2020 after ten years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint legal and physical custody of their three children.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The couple confirmed they had split several months earlier, after Megan met her now-boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly on set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

It's safe to say Megan and MGK have been loved-up ever since, with Megan describing them as "twin flames" who are "two halves of the same whole" and the rapper recently celebrating the first anniversary of the day Megan first said "I love you."

Since the split, Megan and Brian have definitely been through their ups and downs publicly — but Brian says both are focused on their kids, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey.

Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

"We've talked about being as responsible as we can with the kids," Brian said during an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast last August. "We want to make this a positive experience as possible."

"There's no rule book to it," he said of co-parenting their children. "There's no way of doing it right or doing it wrong. We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can."

"I wish Megan the absolute best in everything," he added. "I want her to be completely happy for her, for the kids. That's super important. We are taking it day by day."

