On Tuesday, the Beverly Hills 90210 actor posted an Instagram photo from Disney's Animal Kingdom kissing his girlfriend of eight months, Dancing With The Stars ' Sharna Burgess.

"It's been a really long time since I've been with someone I can truly share life with," he wrote in the caption.

His post was followed by a sweet comment from Sharna, who said: "There's no one else I could ever imagine sharing it with. I love you."

She also posted a matching photo on her own Instagram, writing: "Even at Disney World you're all I see. I could never get enough of you."