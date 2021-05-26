 Skip To Content
Machine Gun Kelly Just Marked The Anniversary Of The Day Megan Fox Said "I Love You" For The First Time

"She said 'I love you' one year ago today."

By Ben Henry

Picture of Ben Henry Ben Henry BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 26, 2021, at 8:15 a.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly appears to have marked an important anniversary in his relationship with Megan Fox, revealing when she said ~those three words~ for the first time.

Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the artist — whose real name is Colson Baker — posted a tweet that read: "She said 'I love you' one year ago today."

Todd Williamson / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Of course, everybody assumed he was talking about Megan and immediately reacted to the sentiment in the replies.

Whitney Walker🌵👽🍍 @WhitneyIsANerd

@machinegunkelly LADIES HE REMEMBERED THIS DATED. WE WILL NOT SETTLE FOR LESS!

Reply Retweet Favorite
dani,, ♡ @bodybagmgk

@machinegunkelly you and megan are cute as fuck

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @bodybagmgk

Colson and Megan first met on the set of a movie back in March 2020, two months before the Jennifer's Body actor would've said the magic three words.

Alex Menendez / Getty Images

"I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," Megan said in a joint interview the pair did a few months later. "I just felt it, like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

"I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," she went on. "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Megan also explained that she knew right away she and Colson were more than just soulmates — instead, she described them as "twin flames" who are separate halves of the same soul.

"A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," she said. "So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

The 35-year-old continued: "I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

However, it seems that the relationship between the pair was already serious way before the interview took place, and before it was even officially confirmed they were dating.

ABC via Getty Images

Rumors that the pair were dating had been rife for a while when they were pictured holding hands and kissing in June last year. Us Weekly then confirmed the romance, with a source revealing they were getting serious.

"Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend," the source reportedly said. "They're enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection."

However, if Colson's tweet is anything to go by, Megan had already said she loved him a month before.

Since then, Colson and Megan haven't been shy about letting people know exactly how they feel about each other. In fact, in a Valentine's Day post earlier this year, Colson revealed that he wears a drop of Megan's blood around his neck.

instagram.com

In an interview with Ellen earlier this month, he explained that she'd given him the necklace as a memento to keep while she was away filming a movie early on in their relationship.

"She was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship," he said. "I didn't have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, 'You're gonna leave and I can't even come see you.'"

"I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner," he went on. "She gave me her DNA."

And the pair were more than happy to put their love on display when they stepped out onto the red carpet at Monday's Billboard Music Awards...

Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

But if you need any further proof that the couple are madly in love with each other, you don't need to look any further than Megan's Valentine's Day post which she dedicated to Colson.

"There goes my heart manifest outside of my body draped in the towering silhouette of a most unusually handsome boy," the caption read. "The journey will likely be perilous but there is no destination without him."

