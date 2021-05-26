Machine Gun Kelly Just Marked The Anniversary Of The Day Megan Fox Said "I Love You" For The First Time

Alex Menendez / Getty Images

"I could feel that some wild shit was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," Megan said in a joint interview the pair did a few months later. "I just felt it, like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."

"I think it was the second day, I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," she went on. "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."