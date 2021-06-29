Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

Back in 2017, Dax told Us Weekly that the pair are "opposites," admitting it takes "a tremendous amount of work and therapy for [them] to coexist."

And last year, around the beginning of quarantine, they admitted to being "at each other's throats" due to the increased amount of free time spent together at home.

"I love spending time with [Dax] and he loves spending time with me," Kristen told Entertainment Tonight last April. "But I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other person and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without."