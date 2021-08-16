 Skip To Content
Jason Momoa Revealed Which Of His Past Roles He Won't Be Sharing With His Kids

"The earlier things in my career, you can't see that."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on August 16, 2021, at 7:17 a.m. ET

Jason Momoa is reflecting on which of his past acting roles he'll share with his kids, revealing he's not comfortable showing them a lot of the things he did earlier in his career.

Nick Agro / AFP via Getty Images

During an interview on Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa this weekend, Jason was asked about the biggest fans he's ever met — and he named his kids, 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

"I'm gonna go with the safe bet and say my kids. They back me, man," Jason said, before jokingly adding: "I'm waiting for the day when they don't."

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

The 42-year-old went on to explain that the kids — who he shares with wife Lisa Bonet — have loved visiting him at work on Aquaman and Justice League.

"We're doing Aquaman 2 right now, and they can be on the set and learn the stunts and we've got some cool little surprises, and they just love it," Jason said. "All the people we're with in the studio, they were raised with. They got to be there on Justice League, and Wolfie's wearing the cowl and she's wearing the tiara from Wonder Woman. So I think the kids are really happy."

But, he said, there are certain roles from earlier in his career that he won't be sharing with his kids.

"They've got to see a lot of stuff that papa's been doing," Jason said. "Like, the earlier things in my career, you can't see that. But you can see the new things. I'm trying to make it so you can."

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM

When asked about his first-ever role in Baywatch: Hawaii, for example, Jason joked that he and his family pretend it "never happened."

Fremantle Media / REX / Shutterstock

"We don't say the B-word at home," Jason laughed. "We hide all of that, mate. It never happened, mate!"

"We don't talk about those words," he added. "The B-word never happened."

He went on to add that there are some things his kids just can't watch, for obvious reasons — like his role as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones.

HBO

"They're not going to watch Game of Thrones, either — even though it's fantastic — but there's stuff that you just... You can't watch Conan."

"Right now — superheroes and on — we're good," he said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week, Jason revealed one of his kids is interested in pursuing acting — but said he would "try [his] damnedest" to keep them out of it.

"I'm not a fan," Jason said of the idea. "I love storytelling, I love theatrical things, I like directing and filmmaking, but I just want them to, you know, really to go for other things."

"It's very hard on people and I don't want them to have that pressure," he explained. "I'm tough, I can handle it. But I wouldn't want to put someone I love [through] that."

