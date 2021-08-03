HBO

The pilot episode of the show includes a scene where Khal Drogo — Momoa's character — rapes Daenerys Targaryen on their wedding night.

In the interview, the reporter asked: "Do you think differently today about those scenes? Would you do one now? Do you have any regrets? Those types of scenes can seem as if they belong to an older cultural moment."

Momoa's response was that it was "important to depict Drogo and his style."