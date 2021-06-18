"I've used this time to really explore what feels right to me," Demi explained. "And after a year and a half of exploration, I realized it was time to let the world know."

"It feels weird to me when I get called a 'she' or a 'her,'" they went on. "I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it, because it is something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying. I understand that it's a process to get used to. Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it's OK."

"I'm still, every day, stepping more and more into the identity that feels right to me," Demi added. "Which is my pronouns being they/them."