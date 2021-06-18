 Skip To Content
Demi Lovato Spoke About How Their Family Is Adjusting To Using Their They/Them Pronouns

"It really does warm my heart up that people are trying."

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 18, 2021, at 8:24 a.m. ET

Demi Lovato is sharing how their family is adjusting to using their they/them pronouns after announcing to the world last month that they are nonbinary.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

During an interview with Audacy on Thursday, Demi opened up about their reasons for sharing their identity with the public, saying it took "a year and a half of exploration" to get to that point.

Audacy / youtube.com

"I've used this time to really explore what feels right to me," Demi explained. "And after a year and a half of exploration, I realized it was time to let the world know."

"It feels weird to me when I get called a 'she' or a 'her,'" they went on. "I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it, because it is something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying. I understand that it's a process to get used to. Sometimes I still mess up myself, but it's OK."

"I'm still, every day, stepping more and more into the identity that feels right to me," Demi added. "Which is my pronouns being they/them."

As for how their family and friends are adjusting to using their new pronouns, Demi said their family in particular has done an "incredible job," and it's heartwarming to see people actively trying to adapt.

Audacy / youtube.com

"I've noticed especially my older sister Dallas — I've noticed her using 'them' and 'they,' and it really does warm my heart up that people are trying," Demi said.

"My friends have had a little harder time to get used to it, actually," they admitted. "Just because I think your friends are the ones who you're more likely to be like, 'Biiitch!'"

"I'm like, look, you can still call me 'bitch,'" they laughed.

"There are times where I might have to choose," Demi added. "I had this conversation with someone — I was in Texas, and I was like, does that make me a cowgirl or a cowboy?"

"I was like, I don't want to be a cow human," they joked. "So I'm just gonna go with cowgirl."

Demi announced they are nonbinary and had officially changed their pronouns in a video on their Instagram account last month.

instagram.com

"I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," Demi said at the time. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

"I feel [the change to they/them pronouns] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering," they continued.

They later opened up about their journey in a conversation with Anderson Cooper and Glenn Close, admitting they had tried to "shove down" their queer identity for years growing up in order to "please the rest of the world."

"I think that a part of my freedom is acknowledging the queer part of myself," Demi said. "Because for so many years I shoved it down, and I tried to fit it into a mold of what I thought society wanted from me."

"I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today," they added. "And it's much more colorful in my house because of it!"

Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

You can watch Demi's full interview with Audacy here.

