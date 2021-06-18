Demi Lovato Spoke About How Their Family Is Adjusting To Using Their They/Them Pronouns
"It really does warm my heart up that people are trying."
Demi Lovato is sharing how their family is adjusting to using their they/them pronouns after announcing to the world last month that they are nonbinary.
During an interview with Audacy on Thursday, Demi opened up about their reasons for sharing their identity with the public, saying it took "a year and a half of exploration" to get to that point.
As for how their family and friends are adjusting to using their new pronouns, Demi said their family in particular has done an "incredible job," and it's heartwarming to see people actively trying to adapt.
"There are times where I might have to choose," Demi added. "I had this conversation with someone — I was in Texas, and I was like, does that make me a cowgirl or a cowboy?"
"I was like, I don't want to be a cow human," they joked. "So I'm just gonna go with cowgirl."
Demi announced they are nonbinary and had officially changed their pronouns in a video on their Instagram account last month.
"I live the loudest, fullest life that I can today," they added. "And it's much more colorful in my house because of it!"
You can watch Demi's full interview with Audacy here.
-
Ellie Bate is a celebrity reporter and talent coordinator at BuzzFeed UK and is based in London.
Contact Ellie Bate at eleanor.bate@buzzfeed.com.
