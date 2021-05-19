 Skip To Content
Demi Lovato Announced They Identify As Non-Binary

Demi Lovato Announced They Identify As Non-Binary

"I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," the singer wrote on Instagram.

By Ellie Bate

Picture of Ellie Bate Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on May 19, 2021, at 4:34 a.m. ET

Singer Demi Lovato announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as non-binary, and have officially changed their pronouns to they/them.

Rich Fury / Getty Images for OBB Media

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," the 28-year-old wrote in a post introducing their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," they said. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," Demi went on. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

In a video accompanying the post, Demi said the "revelation" that they identify as non-binary came as a result of the "healing and self-reflective work" they have done over the past year and a half.

"I feel [the change to they/them pronouns] best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and still am discovering," they said.

"I’m doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones," Demi concluded the caption of their post. "Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way."

During an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in March, Demi revealed they identified as pansexual.

"I'm so fluid now," they said at the time. "And a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off."

