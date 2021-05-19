Demi Lovato Announced They Identify As Non-Binary
"I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," the singer wrote on Instagram.
Singer Demi Lovato announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday that they identify as non-binary, and have officially changed their pronouns to they/them.
"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," the 28-year-old wrote in a post introducing their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato.
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," they said. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."
"I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," Demi went on. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."
In a video accompanying the post, Demi said the "revelation" that they identify as non-binary came as a result of the "healing and self-reflective work" they have done over the past year and a half.
During an interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast in March, Demi revealed they identified as pansexual.
"I'm so fluid now," they said at the time. "And a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was, like, super closeted off."
