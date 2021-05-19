Demi Lovato Announced They Identify As Non-Binary

"Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," the 28-year-old wrote in a post introducing their new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato .

"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," they said. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."

"I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," Demi went on. "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."