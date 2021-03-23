“Consent is something that’s super, super important to me,” Dobrik said in the video. “Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person.”

He said later, “With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore — like Dom and the other people I no longer film with — I chose to distance myself because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct.”

“I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends,” he added. “And for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them.”

He also apologized directly to Seth Francois, saying the particular video he was involved in “missed the mark.”

In the days that followed the allegations and Dobrik’s first response video, several brands and investors — including HelloFresh, DoorDash, and EA Sports — pulled sponsorships and severed ties with Dobrik and the Vlog Squad, condemning their alleged actions and saying they would not work with them again.