Amy Sussman / Getty Images

On March 16, Business Insider published an interview with an anonymous woman who said she appeared in a Vlog Squad video in late 2018.

The woman alleged that Dobrik filmed her entering a bedroom with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis — known as Durte Dom — where she was involved in a threesome. She claimed she was too drunk to give consent at the time, and said Zeglaitis raped her.

The clip was reportedly included in a video uploaded to Dobrik’s YouTube channel just a few days after the alleged incident happened, but was removed from the platform after the woman contacted Zeglaitis and asked for it to be deleted.