Brands Are Cutting Ties With David Dobrik Following Allegations Of Misconduct Against The Vlog Squad

DoorDash, HelloFresh, and EA Sports are among the companies to announce they will no longer work with the YouTuber.

By Ellie Bate

Ellie Bate BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 22, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET

Several companies have cut ties with YouTuber David Dobrik and his content-making collective, known as the Vlog Squad, following allegations of misconduct from multiple sources.

On March 16, Business Insider published an interview with an anonymous woman who said she appeared in a Vlog Squad video in late 2018.

The woman alleged that Dobrik filmed her entering a bedroom with former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis — known as Durte Dom — where she was involved in a threesome. She claimed she was too drunk to give consent at the time, and said Zeglaitis raped her.

The clip was reportedly included in a video uploaded to Dobrik’s YouTube channel just a few days after the alleged incident happened, but was removed from the platform after the woman contacted Zeglaitis and asked for it to be deleted.

Over the weekend, brands including DoorDash, HelloFresh, and EA Sports made statements condemning the alleged actions of the Vlog Squad and announcing they would no longer be working with them.

A spokesperson for Dollar Shave Club told the New York Times that the company had “made the decision to end our relationship and cancel all planned activity.”

Additionally, ticketing company SeatGeek told Insider it was “reviewing” its relationship with Dobrik and his channel.

And on Sunday, Dobrik announced in a statement to the Information that he would be stepping down from the board of Dispo — the photo-sharing app he cocreated — and would leave the company in order to “not distract from the company’s growth.”

Reviews for Dispo on the Apple App Store fell below two stars last week when users spammed it with one-star reviews following the allegations against Dobrik and the Vlog Squad. A few hours prior to Dobrik stepping down, investor Spark Capital announced in a series of tweets that it would be “severing all ties” with the company in light of the recent news.

In a video posted to his podcast channel the day the Insider investigation was published, the 24-year-old addressed the allegations, saying he “doesn’t stand for any kind of misconduct.”

“Consent is something that’s super, super important to me,” Dobrik said in the video. “Whether I’m shooting with a friend or shooting with a stranger, I always make sure that, whatever the video I’m putting out, I have the approval from that person.”

He went on to say that, should anyone involved in a video revoke their consent after it was filmed or uploaded, that video would immediately be deleted.

“There’s also been moments where I’ve looked back on videos and I realized that these don’t represent me anymore,” Dobrik added. “They’re hurtful to other people, and I don’t want them up because I’ve grown as a content creator and as a person and I don’t agree with some of the videos I’ve posted.”

Dobrik then apologized directly to former Vlog Squad member Joseth Francois — known as Seth — who told BuzzFeed News in February that he had been sexually assaulted during an appearance in one of Dobrik’s “prank” videos.

Francois recalled a 2017 incident when Dobrik tricked him into making out with fellow Vlog Squad member Jason Nash by telling him Nash was a woman in disguise.

He told BuzzFeed News that he did not consent to the kiss, and that it felt “wrong.” After confronting Dobrik and Nash about the situation, Francois said, they offered him money to keep the video on the channel.

“If they don’t know what’s wrong and they don’t understand that what they did was wrong, it makes me feel like that could still happen,” Francois said. “Or maybe it has happened to other people who are afraid of speaking up.”

In his apology video last week, Dobrik said, “I’m sorry to Seth.”

“I just want to make videos where everybody in it — whether you’re participating or watching — is enjoying and having a good time,” he said. “I missed the mark with that one, and I’m really sorry. I truly, truly am.”

He went on to say that he had “distanced himself” from former friends — including Dom Zeglaitis — who had “disappointed” him.

“With people in my life that I don’t film with anymore — like Dom and the other people I no longer film with — I chose to distance myself because I don’t align with some of the actions, and I don’t stand for any kind of misconduct,” Dobrik said.

“I’ve been really disappointed by some of my friends,” he added. “And for that reason, I’ve separated from a lot of them.”

