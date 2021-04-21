Chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus, told Page Six that the photo had been taken at a "private family gathering" and posted "without permission by mistake by an assistant."

"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," she said.

Days later, Khloé posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram in an attempt to "prove" what her body looks like "without photoshop" alongside a message reflecting on the "impossible standards" set for her by the public.

"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is," Khloé wrote. "But I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."