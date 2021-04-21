Chrissy Teigen Weighed In On That Unedited Khloé Kardashian Pic And How Celebrities Have "Distorted" The Way We See "Real Human Bodies"
"I actually ended up talking about it in therapy."
ICYMI, Khloé Kardashian caused some conversation earlier this month after a supposedly un-retouched photo of the reality star in a bikini leaked online.
The photo was apparently posted without Khloé's consent, and the Kardashians' legal and PR team immediately embarked on a mission to have it completely scrubbed from the internet.
Chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, Tracy Romulus, told Page Six that the photo had been taken at a "private family gathering" and posted "without permission by mistake by an assistant."
"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down," she said.
Days later, Khloé posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram in an attempt to "prove" what her body looks like "without photoshop" alongside a message reflecting on the "impossible standards" set for her by the public.
"You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is," Khloé wrote. "But I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start to believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me."
Of course, the situation caused a commotion online, and on Tuesday, one more person added their voice to the conversation: the Kardashians' longtime friend, Chrissy Teigen.
Speaking to Andy Cohen during an interview on Watch What Happens Live, Chrissy said she felt "a million different ways" about the whole thing, even admitting that she had spoken about it to her therapist.
"I look at Khloé, and I'm like, 'Of course, you're so beautiful. You're so strong,'" Chrissy said. "The change that she's made to her body, she's so proud of, and everybody is so proud of, and you want someone to be like, 'Fuck yeah, this is my body,' in any light."
However, she added that she also believes in the notion that everybody has the right to control the way they wish to be seen by others.
"If she didn't want that photo to be out, she didn't want that photo to be out, and that's fine too," Chrissy said.
"I think there can be two truths," she went on. "And I think the internet often forgets there's two truths in things. They can't possibly believe that someone would not want this photo out, but also be proud of that photo."
"If something like that had happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong, powerful photo of myself, and I'm proud of it," Chrissy said.
She went on to open up about her own "terrible" body image issues, saying she makes a conscious effort to help other people feel better about their bodies.
"I'm willing to go through this bullshit, and to show off my body in any way I can, for other people to feel better about theirs," she concluded.
Watch Chrissy's WWHL interview in full here:
-
