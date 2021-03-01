"Dear teenagers who are listening: Please take no offense," Matuschik said, per a translation uploaded to YouTube. "But personally, I think that BTS is... Let me put it like this: BTS is like SARS."

"It's an abbreviation for some fucking virus that we'll hopefully have a vaccine for soon as well," he continued.

Matuschik went on to argue that he has "nothing against South Korea," and couldn't be called xenophobic because he owns a South Korean car. (According to Teen Vogue, one look at Matuschik's now-deleted Instagram account showed photos of his Daihatsu Copen, which is made in Japan.)

"These little suckers brag with their cover of 'Fix You' by Coldplay," he said. "To which I respond: That's blasphemy... For doing that, you should have to spend a 20-year-long vacation in North Korea."