Trump Announced New Measures To Fight The Coronavirus And Also Said It Wasn't Racist To Keep Calling It The "China Virus"

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that, in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he will invoke the Defense Production Act, which will help increase the production of necessary medical supplies like ventilators.



“It can do a lot of good things if we need it,” he said of the DPA. “No matter what you have, it’s not enough. If we need to use it, we’ll be using it at full speed ahead.”

Ahead of Wednesday’s White House briefing, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on Trump to invoke the act, as did Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

The White House also announced Wednesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development is suspending all evictions and foreclosures until the end of April, and that Health and Human Services will issue a regulation that will allow doctors to practice across state lines. Vice President Mike Pence asked Americans to postpone any elective surgeries, and formally announced that the US and Canada have mutually agreed to close the border to any nonessential travelers.

Trump also called the coronavirus “the China virus” at the press conference and argued it wasn’t a racist term. When a reporter noted that dozens of Chinese Americans have faced racist attacks because of the virus in recent weeks, the president doubled down.

“It's not racist at all, no. Not at all,” Trump said. “It comes from China.”