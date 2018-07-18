Morning Update: Trump Says He Meant To Say The Other Thing

Yesterday, Trump walked that back and said he had meant to say he saw no reason why Russia “wouldn’t” be responsible. He added that he accepts the intelligence community's conclusions.

Just to go to the tape : Trump was unambiguous at that press conference. He said: “He [Putin] just said it's not Russia. I will say this: I don't see any reason why it would be.”

Remember the joint press conference with Putin? There, Trump said he accepted the Russian leader's denials of interfering in the 2016 presidential election over the US's own agencies that concluded Putin’s government did exactly that.

After his own party called him a disgrace, President Donald Trump felt the need to walk back the comments he made about believing Russian President Vladimir Putin over US intelligence officials.

Democrats are pushing new legislation to prevent ICE from shackling pregnant women

A little over a week ago, we reported on the conditions that pregnant women face in immigrant detention centers — women told us they miscarried in custody, were abused, or were denied medical care. Some even said they were shackled around the stomach.

The story noted that before a Trump administration directive to detain pregnant women not yet in their third trimester, Immigration and Customs Enforcement was under an Obama administration–era directive not to detain pregnant women except in extreme circumstances or in relatively rare cases of expedited deportation.

Now, Democrats are introducing a bill called the Stop Shackling and Detaining Pregnant Women Act, and it aims to do just that.

The bill would make exceptions in cases in which authorities determine that a woman “presents an immediate and serious threat of hurting herself or others.”

SNAPSHOTS

In one of his last interviews, Anthony Bourdain said Bill Clinton was “fucking monstrous.” The late celebrity chef slammed Bill and Hillary Clinton for their handling of the scandal with Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s. He went on to say the way the Lewinsky story played out “would not have flown today,” adding: “A piece of shit. Entitled, rapey, gropey, grabby, disgusting, and the way that he, and she, destroyed these women and the way that everyone went along, and are blind to this.”

Barack Obama called out politicians for “making stuff up” in his first major speech since Donald Trump took office. The former US president criticized “strongman politics” and the denial of facts in what many interpreted as indirect critiques of Trump. While delivering the highly anticipated Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture in Johannesburg, Obama talked about the importance of political compromise and the “strange and uncertain times we’re in.”

Some guys are criticizing the redesign of this kids’ cartoon heroine for not being sexy enough. Netflix and DreamWorks unveiled the first images of their reboot of the ’80s animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Many people were really excited about the reboot. Then the critics showed up — and they’re mostly male, and upset because they think the new She-Ra looks “like a dude.” Some even attacked Noelle Stevenson, the reboot’s showrunner, calling her a “boyish lesbian” and accusing her of selfishly reimagining the cartoon character as herself. At the time of this writing, it’s unclear whether those critics will get a grip.

Elon Musk has apologized to the Thailand cave rescuer for calling him a “pedo.” The tech billionaire became angry after he attempted to help rescue the boys trapped in a cave by creating a “mini-submarine,” and Vern Unsworth — a British diver who was part of the successful rescue team — said Musk’s creation “had no chance of working.” Musk called Unsworth a “pedo guy.” Now he says: “I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone.”

A man called the cops after someone fouled him in a basketball game. During a pickup game at a Virginia gym, a player called the authorities after he was knocked to the ground. The two players involved, whose full names are not publicly known, “admitted that they ‘fouled’ each other while playing basketball,” according to police notes. We spoke with other players and witnesses who expressed shock that someone had called police over a pickup game. One said, “In basketball history, that’s never, ever happened.”

An extremely rare new species of venomous snake has just been discovered in Australia. Just what the world needed: another deadly thing. Despite being venomous, though, the creature is not dangerous to humans as its venom is designed to prey on blind snakes and not mammals.

We have our first glimpse at Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The actor will take on the role in the next season of The Crown, and, well, look at this glory: