Morning Update: It's Friday So Let's All Eat Cereal Out Of Potholes

A Facebook exec wrote a memo in favor of “growth at any cost.”

“Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.

And still we connect people.”

Here’s what happened: In June of 2016, Facebook vice president Andrew Bosworth wrote those words in an internal memo we got a hold of. He’s one of Mark Zuckerberg’s top lieutenants at the company.

Here’s why it matters: The memo reveals the extent to which Facebook’s leadership understood the physical and social risks the platform’s products carried — even as the company downplayed those risks in public.

The memo is not ambiguous: “We connect people. Period,” it reads. “That’s why all the work we do in growth is justified. All the questionable contact importing practices. All the subtle language that helps people stay searchable by friends.”

The explosive internal memo is titled “The Ugly.”

Here’s the context inside Facebook: One former senior employee told us, “The memo is classic Boz because it speaks to the majority of Facebook employee views but it's also polarizing. … This is clearly a post meant to rally the troops.”

Back to the memo: “The ugly truth is that we believe in connecting people so deeply that anything that allows us to connect more people more often is

de factogood.”

Where is Zuckerberg on all of this? He says he strongly disagrees with the memo. He called Bosworth a “a talented leader who says many provocative things," but added the memo was something "that most people at Facebook including myself disagreed with strongly."

Trump’s pick to lead the CIA actively pushed to have “the torture tapes” destroyed

Gina Haspel, who is President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the CIA, staunchly advocated for the destruction of videotapes showing detainees being tortured. She even obtained the legal opinions that were used to justify their destruction.

CIA officials have been pressing the narrative that Haspel was simply following orders when she helped engineer the tapes’ destruction. They say she has served the agency well for 33 years, almost entirely as a clandestine officer.

The records and public accounts we reviewed suggest that she was actively involved in pushing to have the tapes destroyed.

The government wants visa applicants to hand over their social media usernames

Do you remember anything you tweeted five years ago? The State Department wants people who are applying for a visa to enter the United States to hand over their social media usernames, as well as past phone numbers and email addresses.

The department says it would use the information “for identity resolution and vetting purposes.”

Under the proposal, visa applicants would be required to provide “identifiers” they've used on social media platforms in the previous five years.

The state department is seeking input from the public on the proposed new requirements over the next 60 days.

