Morning Update: The Caravan Of Migrants Gives Trump Exactly What He Needs

The caravan of Central American migrants is shaping how Trump reaches his base

The background: Hundreds of Central Americans are currently coursing through Mexico, on their way to the US border.

What’s President Donald Trump’s response? He has been tweeting about the caravan of migrants so much, and here’s the reason: It gives Trump something he needs — a clear talking point to get back into the good graces of his political base.

Is it all talk? The Trump administration says it’s “exploring all options” to address the situation. The secretary of homeland security says her agency is “working with Mexican officials to address the yearly illegal alien caravan.”

And what’s Mexico’s response? Last night, Mexico said it will disband the caravan. Mexican authorities say they will let pregnant women and people with disabilities stay while others must leave.

Is that going to work? Yes and no. Hundreds of the migrants are expected to accept Mexico's offer to allow the most vulnerable to stay. Organizers of the caravan told us migrants would keep moving but in smaller groups.

What happens now? For now, the caravan rolls on. Our reporter Adolfo Flores is traveling with them, and his tweets have been incredible. Seriously. Follow him.

Oklahoma teachers just went on strike over pay and student spending

We’re talking tens of thousands of teachers, from over 200 schools. They went on strike to protest their low pay and the subpar conditions for students.

About 30,000 teachers were expected at the state capitol in Oklahoma City, where they formed long picket lines. Our reporter shot a video, and you could not see the end of the crowd.

Lots of teachers in Oklahoma work second and third jobs to make ends meet. We also spoke to some who had to buy textbooks and supplies for students out of their own pockets.

Thanks to years of austerity budgeting, Oklahoma teachers haven’t had an across-the-board raise in 10 years, while funding per pupil has been slashed by 28% since 2008.

The larger context:

Teachers are learning from one another. Technically, the Oklahoma protest is a “wildcat strike,” meaning it wasn’t authorized by the union.

Sound familiar? It should: A wildcat strike by teachers shut down every school in West Virginia last month until they got a 5% raise.

That strike lasted nine days and is shaping up to be a new model for the left.

Also, we gathered the best signs at the Oklahoma protest. I really liked this one: