Men Have Eating Disorders Too. Are You One Of Them?

We want to hear from you for an upcoming BuzzFeed News story.

By Elamin Abdelmahmoud

Posted on January 14, 2021, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Vichien Petchmai / Getty Images

The statistics show that about 1 in 3 people living with an eating disorder are men. That is staggering. Yet for such massive numbers, we don’t often hear from men about how they’re managing their relationships with their bodies — be it food, or exercise, or body image. Studies show stigma is a significant obstacle when it comes to men talking about disordered eating.

On top of all that, enter the pandemic. The last year has challenged people’s relationships with food and movement even more. Between quarantines and gym closures, many of us are moving less. We’re also stress-eating more.

At BuzzFeed News, we’d like to understand that stigma. Do you binge and purge, starve yourself, calorie count, meal plan, weigh your food, or otherwise keep a catalog of your food intake?

Would you be willing to share your experience (anonymity guaranteed, if you prefer it) for a future BuzzFeed News feature? If so, please fill out this form.

