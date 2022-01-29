What if you suddenly realized in your 60s that you spent your life accommodating others, never expressing your own needs? That you’ve made yourself small in the service of prioritizing other people’s needs? In Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, we meet Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) just after this realization. Retired and widowed, Nancy gets a hotel room and hires Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack), a male sex worker, to fulfill her small sexual bucket list.

Nancy is not after a lot, but after decades of routine sex in one position, she resents her sheltered life (“There are nuns with more sexual experience than me,” she quips anxiously). What unfolds between Nancy and Leo is a delicate tale of making yourself vulnerable and a profound examination of the intimacy that follows. Director Sophie Hyde lets the lovely chemistry between Thompson and McCormack carry the film, which mostly takes place inside one hotel room. Thompson stuns as Nancy, in a moving performance that captures the heartbreak and urgency of trying to make up for lost time, and the horror of overstepping boundaries. Meanwhile, McCormack’s turn as Leo goes from sexy to emotionally devastating in the span of seconds.

Leo Grande is a compelling coming-of-age tale that lets us peer into the fragile, fractious process of confronting shame about sex, and a woman’s journey to clearly hear the quiet inner voice that says she deserves to let the shame go. —Elamin Abdelmahmoud

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande will be released by Searchlight Pictures on Hulu later this year.

Is there anything Regina Hall can’t do? Not according to Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. In Adamma Ebo’s spirited mockumentary, Hall kills it with an impressively layered, tour de force performance as Trinitie Childs, a ride-or-die first lady to egomaniacal pastor Lee-Curtis (Sterling K. Brown). A satirical look at Southern Baptist megachurch culture, the film follows the ostentatiously dressed, former power couple as they attempt to regain congregants in the aftermath of a scandal.

Though Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul is a fun ride, it’s debatable whether its themes dive quite as deeply as they could. The film rightly flags the narcissism and double standards that surface too often in organized religion, but such messaging can sometimes feel like it's preaching to the choir; these phenomena aren’t exactly surprising or unearthed dynamics. Nevertheless, Ebo’s full length debut contains astute metaphors and draws some wonderful moments — comedic and otherwise — from her cast. As usual, Hall and Brown are divine onscreen, both alone and when playing off each other. Come (honk?) for their fantastic chemistry — including a “Knuck If You Buck” rap-along — but stay for the intense tragicomedy of Hall’s final monologue. —S.R.

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul is seeking distribution.