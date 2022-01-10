Robert Durst, A Murderer And The Subject Of HBO's "The Jinx,” Has Died At 78

Durst, who was convicted of murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000, gained renewed notoriety in 2015 after seeming to confess to three killings on HBO's The Jinx.

Robert Durst, the multimillionaire who was the focus of the HBO documentary The Jinx and who was found guilty of murdering his friend, died on Monday at a hospital in California, his attorney said. He was 78 years old. Durst died at a hospital near Stockton where he had reportedly been taken for testing. In a statement, one of Durst's trial lawyers, Chip Lewis, said his death was associated with his ongoing health problems. "We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years," he said. The New York Times reported that during his visit, he went into cardiac arrest and doctors were unable to revive him. In a statement, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Durst died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. while being treated at an outside hospital. The San Joaquin County coroner will determine an exact cause of death. Durst, who was sentenced on Oct. 14 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Susan Berman in 2000, gained renewed notoriety in 2015 after seeming to confess to three murders that he’d been suspected of for years. His “confession” was made on The Jinx via a hot mic while in the bathroom after an incriminating interview for the show’s explosive finale. In the documentary, Durst is heard saying, “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” But it was later revealed that filmmaker Andrew Jarecki had manipulated the line; “Killed them all, of course” actually preceded Durst saying, “What the hell did I do?” with several muttered remarks between them. Still, Durst was arrested in New Orleans on March 14, 2015, the day before the finale aired on HBO.

By the time the case reached trial, decades after Berman’s death and years after The Jinx, Durst was frail and in poor health. The pandemic then delayed the trial further, shutting down proceedings just days after opening arguments. Durst missed the reading of the verdict because of possible COVID exposure. He returned to court for sentencing only to test positive a day later for COVID himself. His attorney told the LA Times he had been placed on a ventilator. As late as justice came in Berman’s murder, Durst never faced consequences in the death that prosecutors alleged started it all. In making their case that Durst murdered Berman, prosecutors argued that he believed she was going to implicate him to police in the killing of his first wife, Kathleen “Kathie” McCormack Durst, in 1982. By finding Durst guilty of the special circumstances of killing a witness, the jury signaled that they believed prosecutors’ arguments that Durst had also killed Kathie Durst, whose body has never been found.

