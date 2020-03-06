Here's What Robert Durst Actually Said In "The Jinx" Recording When He Seemed To Confess

Robert Durst was suspected of murder for years, but he wasn't arrested until the day before the HBO documentary The Jinx aired what appeared to be a damning confession.

In a recording that was shared with police, the 2015 documentary captured Durst talking to himself on a hot mic during a contentious interview with filmmaker Andrew Jarecki. Durst, still wearing a microphone and apparently unaware he was being recorded, mumbles to himself as he goes into a bathroom. (Durst has said he's been in the habit of talking to himself since he was a child and often isn't aware he's doing it.)

"What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course," Durst said in the documentary.