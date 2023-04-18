Lori Vallow Daybell Trial: The Biggest Bombshells So Far

Lori Vallow Daybell, widely known as the “Doomsday Mom” for her extreme religious beliefs, is currently on trial for the killings of her two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow, and Tammy Daybell, the former wife of her husband, Chad Daybell. (Chad is scheduled to be tried separately for the same crimes later this year.) Lori is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the July 11, 2019, fatal shooting of her previous husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona.

Opening statements began April 10, and each day’s testimony so far has provided shocking details about the children’s killings and their remains, Lori and Chad’s claim that she was a goddess and he a prophet, and the vast web of death and deceit surrounding them. Fremont County, Idaho, prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors that at its core, the case was about three things: “ money, power, and sex .” Lori and Chad used their fanaticism to justify their greed and desire to marry each other, the prosecutor said, getting rid of their then-spouses and Lori’s youngest children after claiming they were possessed by demons that needed to be cast out.

In addition to the three killings for which Lori is currently being prosecuted, two other men close to Lori died in 2019 at the prime of their lives, and a third relative survived an alleged attempt to fatally shoot him.

The judge has refused requests to livestream the trial, but recorded audio has been released publicly at the end of each day's testimony. Warning: The details about the children’s remains are graphic and disturbing.