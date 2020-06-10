Chad Daybell Has Been Charged After The Remains Of Two Children Were Found On His Property

Chad Daybell walks into court for his wife's hearing on child abandonment and other charges in Lihue, Hawaii, on Feb. 21.

Prosecutors have charged Chad Daybell — an Idaho man married to Lori Vallow, whose two children have been missing since last fall — with destroying or concealing two sets of human remains Wednesday after police said they uncovered the bodies of two children at his home.

Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Vallow’s children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, since November. They were last seen in September. Police did not immediately identify the bodies, but family members told Fox10 Phoenix that the remains were those of the two children.



In a statement to the news station, family members said they were "filled with unfathomable sadness that these two bright stars were stolen from us, and only hope that they died without pain or suffering."

The family added that official statements from law enforcement would be released soon.

Prosecutor Rob Wood said during a Zoom court hearing on Wednesday that the way one body was concealed was “particularly egregious,” though he did not elaborate. According to the complaint, Daybell “did willfully conceal and/or did aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains" to prevent them from being discovered by authorities.

The complaint alleges Daybell concealed the remains between Sept. 22, 2019, and June 9, 2020.