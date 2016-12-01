Prince Philip On "The Crown" Is Every Successful Woman's Worst Boyfriend

In the season finale of Netflix's new series The Crown, Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy) asks her husband, Prince Philip (Matt Smith), to go to Australia to open the 1956 Olympic Games in her name. He pouts and says no, he won't go, and Elizabeth pleads with him: "Please, Philip, everyone just wants you to be happy." Later, when Philip is dancing with the Queen Mother (Victoria Hamilton) at a party, she too urges him to go on the trip. When he protests, again, she murmurs, "You have more freedom than any consort in history, and you repay it by scowling and skulking."

Indeed, Philip has spent most of the 10 episodes of this season "scowling and skulking," as the queen mother puts it. It's not clear whether we're meant to sympathize with Philip — whose naval career and relatively carefree life in Malta are cut short when Elizabeth becomes Queen much earlier than anyone expected — or roll our eyes at him. Smith certainly seems to think of him as a sympathetic character; he recently told Refinery29, "He's a rock star. He's a maverick. He's kind, he's witty, he's groovy. He's the sort of alien of the group who says everything and he does say things that he shouldn't." Perhaps more surprisingly, Foy agreed: "I don't think anyone could think he's an asshole from the show."

Whether you think that or not, it's hard to watch The Crown without feeling as if the Queen’s marriage is kind of a royal metaphor for every relationship between a successful woman and a man who can't handle that success. And while some of the tension between the characters could be attributed to the ways in which their relationship challenged the gender norms of the 1950s, it's also sobering to realize how much has not changed. Today, in 2016, looking back at this relationship — a prominent, visible one — it's worth asking how much progress we’ve really made in terms of the struggle between powerful women and the men who (don't?) support them.

It's also hard to watch Philip and Elizabeth’s relationship unfold onscreen in the current political moment. Would our feelings about Philip be different if Hillary Clinton had won the election? In a Daily Beast article that came out prior to the election, Kevin Fallon wrote, "There’s an undeniable thrill in watching the rise of one of the most visible female figures in modern history at a time when, just days after The Crown debuts on Netflix, the United States could be electing its first female president." Alas.

In the opening minutes of the first episode, which takes place in 1947, King George VI (Jared Harris) coughs up blood in a bathroom in Buckingham Palace. In the following scene, Philip renounces his Greek citizenship (he was the grandson of the exiled Greek king) and takes British citizenship so he can marry Elizabeth. Already, it is implied, Philip is making sacrifices for the woman he loves. But it's hard not to read Philip's decision to marry Elizabeth somewhat cynically. "Well done," his uncle, Lord Louis "Dickie" Mountbatten (Greg Wise), says to him quietly after the naturalization ceremony is over, and here we have the sense that Philip is entering into this marriage in no small part to restore his own family's name. In 1952, King George VI died, and Elizabeth ascended the throne at the age of 25.