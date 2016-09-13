NCAA And ACC Move Championship Games Out Of North Carolina Over Anti-LGBT Law

“We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events," said a statement from NCAA president Mark Emmert.

In its most blunt protest of North Carolina's anti-LGBT law to date, the National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Monday it was withdrawing all seven of its previously scheduled championship events there in the 2016-17 season and will relocate them to other states.

“We believe in providing a safe and respectful environment at our events and are committed to providing the best experience possible for college athletes, fans and everyone taking part in our championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement.



A press release from the association said that "cumulative actions taken by the state concerning civil rights protections" fueled its decision.

On Wednesday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it was also relocating its championships games for the 2016-17 academic years, saying HB2 is inconsistent with its "values of equality, diversity, inclusion, and non-discrimination."

"The ACC Council of Presidents made it clear that the core values of this league are of the utmost importance, and the opposition to any form of discrimination is paramount," ACC Commissioner John Swofford said in a statement. "Today’s decision is one of principle, and while this decision is the right one, we recognize there will be individuals and communities that are supportive of our values as well as our championship sites that will be negatively affected."

Encompassing sports from tennis and golf to basketball, the announcements come less than two months after the NBA said it was withdrawing its 2017 All-Star Game from Charlotte in protest of the law.

Known as HB2, the policy passed by North Carolina lawmakers in March bans transgender people from using restrooms that match their gender identity in government facilities and preempts local jurisdictions from enacting their own LGBT nondiscrimination ordinances.

Those were two of four elements that distinguish North Carolina from other states with laws that may target LGBT people, the group said.