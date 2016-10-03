LeBron James Endorsed Hillary Clinton And People Had A Lot To Say

One day before Hillary Clinton's campaign is scheduled to swing through Ohio, basketball legend and swing-state hero LeBron James announced that he was with her.

"I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama," James wrote in an op-ed published by Business Insider on Sunday night. "We must all stand together — no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. And Hillary is running on the message of hope and unity that we need."