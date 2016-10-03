LeBron James Endorsed Hillary Clinton And People Had A Lot To Say
"I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged."
One day before Hillary Clinton's campaign is scheduled to swing through Ohio, basketball legend and swing-state hero LeBron James announced that he was with her.
"I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama," James wrote in an op-ed published by Business Insider on Sunday night. "We must all stand together — no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. And Hillary is running on the message of hope and unity that we need."
People on the internet had a lot feelings.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some hoped the endorsement would help Clinton win in Ohio, where the state's electoral votes could give her an edge over Donald Trump.
Some saw a proxy war between James and Bobby Knight — an Ohio native, basketball player, and later coach who in April endorsed Trump.
Others were just... not happy.
ADVERTISEMENT
And of course, some said deplorable stuff.
But lots of people were on pins and needles just waiting to see if Trump — who isn't even mentioned in James's op-ed — would flip out.
"Donald Trump on hearing that Lebron James endorsed #HillaryClinton for president & called POTUS Obama a good friend."
"I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged."
For his part, Trump said James is a "great guy" — at least, back in 2013.
-
Dominic Holden is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Dominic Holden at dominic.holden@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.