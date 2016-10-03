BuzzFeed News

LeBron James Endorsed Hillary Clinton And People Had A Lot To Say

"I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged."

By Dominic Holden

Posted on October 2, 2016, at 10:20 p.m. ET

One day before Hillary Clinton's campaign is scheduled to swing through Ohio, basketball legend and swing-state hero LeBron James announced that he was with her.

Charles Krupa / AP

"I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama," James wrote in an op-ed published by Business Insider on Sunday night. "We must all stand together — no matter where we are from or the color of our skin. And Hillary is running on the message of hope and unity that we need."

People on the internet had a lot feelings.

LeBron endorsed Hillary today. https://t.co/W7w3ORFFAg
Jason Gallagher @jga41agher

LeBron endorsed Hillary today. https://t.co/W7w3ORFFAg

Reply Retweet Favorite
I love that LeBron James realizes that he and other stars have an important responsibility to protect this nation from Trump.
Ben Stults @Benjerman99

I love that LeBron James realizes that he and other stars have an important responsibility to protect this nation from Trump.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Some hoped the endorsement would help Clinton win in Ohio, where the state's electoral votes could give her an edge over Donald Trump.

This is HUGE!!🙆 LeBron is a HERO in Ohio. Between him &amp; Kasich, Hillary just might win OH! 👊👌✊ https://t.co/qxazGoU2b1
Luv USA @care4democracy

This is HUGE!!🙆 LeBron is a HERO in Ohio. Between him &amp; Kasich, Hillary just might win OH! 👊👌✊ https://t.co/qxazGoU2b1

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some saw a proxy war between James and Bobby Knight — an Ohio native, basketball player, and later coach who in April endorsed Trump.

So now it's Bobby Knight versus LeBron James.
Emily Flitter @FlitterOnFraud

So now it's Bobby Knight versus LeBron James.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were just... not happy.

Lebron James endorses Hillary Clinton, he's making it really hard for me to like him
Jason Lane @J_lane25

Lebron James endorses Hillary Clinton, he's making it really hard for me to like him

Reply Retweet Favorite


And of course, some said deplorable stuff.

So Hillary will keep us unified? Even the deplorables and basement dwellers? Lebron James should be seen and not he… https://t.co/RsDG7AY0iV
Deplorable-American @USSenBlutarsky

So Hillary will keep us unified? Even the deplorables and basement dwellers? Lebron James should be seen and not he… https://t.co/RsDG7AY0iV

Reply Retweet Favorite

But lots of people were on pins and needles just waiting to see if Trump — who isn't even mentioned in James's op-ed — would flip out.

Trump's inevitable attack on LeBron is going to be amazing.
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

Trump's inevitable attack on LeBron is going to be amazing.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Donald Trump on hearing that Lebron James endorsed #HillaryClinton for president & called POTUS Obama a good friend."

Donald Trump on hearing that Lebron James endorsed #HillaryClinton for president &amp; called POTUS Obama a good friend… https://t.co/YNxnozjO7O
HinterlandG @hinterlandg

Donald Trump on hearing that Lebron James endorsed #HillaryClinton for president &amp; called POTUS Obama a good friend… https://t.co/YNxnozjO7O

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged."

I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged. https://t.co/EWySK9QExo
Mike Weatherly @MikeWeatherly18

I can't wait to hear Trump say LeBron isn't even that good and the NBA is rigged. https://t.co/EWySK9QExo

Reply Retweet Favorite

For his part, Trump said James is a "great guy" — at least, back in 2013.

@realDonaldTrump @IcyJordan @KingJames
Brian Edwards @PSUEds

@realDonaldTrump @IcyJordan @KingJames

Reply Retweet Favorite


