Protesters confront each other outside the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office on November 9, 2018

Notoriously riddled with close elections and disputed recounts, the post-midterm election battle in Florida has become a lightning rod for conservatives and President Donald Trump who claim Democrats are trying to “steal” the election from Republicans who currently hold narrow leads and Trump tweeted as much shortly after the recount was announced.

The Florida Division of Elections on Saturday said three races are so close that counties must begin a machine recount of the results, including the races for governor and US Senate, while at least one beleaguered local elections board continued to review ballots and lawyers for Republicans threatened to sue.

Trying to STEAL two big elections in Florida! We are watching closely!

Florida law requires a machine recount when a race’s margin reaches 0.5%. A recount by hand is necessary when the margin is less than 0.25%.

“The first unofficial set of returns for the U.S. Senate, Governor and Commissioner of Agriculture races has met the statutory threshold to trigger a machine recount,” said a statement from Sarah Revell, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of State. “As required under Florida law, a statewide machine recount has been ordered by the Secretary of State.”

3 p.m. Nov. 15.

The Florida Division of Elections found two big races in the margin: The senate race that shows Republican Gov. Rick Scott slightly ahead of incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson, and the governor’s race featuring Republican Ron DeSantis against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Meanwhile on Saturday afternoon, the Broward County Canvassing Board continued to review votes to determine “voter intent” in a largely urban, Democratic county that’s been beleaguered by past election anomalies and accusations of malfeasance.

Leonard Collins, a lawyer for the Florida Republican Party, told BuzzFeed News that by continuing to review ballots after a noon deadline to report preliminary results to the state, the officials were breaking the law.

“I think we will end up seeking an injunction — this cannot continue,” he said, saying he would likely ask a state court to stop the board from adding new votes that would be considered amid a future recount. “This meeting is improper.”

But Eugene Pettis, a lawyer for Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes, told BuzzFeed News that the noon deadline for preliminary results did not stop officials from considering other ballots seemed valid when they conduct a recount.

