These Charts Perfectly Illustrate The Things We’re Overthinking

Is it too early to plan my Halloween costume? Do I have too many plants? (Excerpts from Am I Overthinking This? written and illustrated by Michelle Rial.)

By Dennis Huynh

Dennis Huynh BuzzFeed News Creative Director

Posted on September 3, 2019, at 1:28 p.m. ET

In Michelle Rial's new book Am I Overthinking This? Over-Answering Life's Questions in 101 Charts, the illustrator (and former BuzzFeed employee) hints at the answers to the questions we ask ourselves every day.

Am I Overthinking This? Over-Answering Life's Questions in 101 Charts by Michelle Rial is out now.

All images courtesy Michelle Rial.

