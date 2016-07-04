A Former French Bank Executive Says He Was Harassed Because He Is Gay

BNP Paribas, one of the largest banks in the world, has denied these charges.

An investigation by the Defender of Rights, a French administrative body that operates independently, says BNP Paribas humiliated and discriminated against one of its senior employee because of his sexual orientation.



Nicola Rombi, who had been working in the corporate finance department at BNP since 2004, said that during his time at the bank — he said he was forced to accept a voluntary buyout in 2012 — his colleagues and his supervisor made "humiliating, degrading, and offensive" remarks against him.

"I am very angry and hurt by the execrable treatment you inflicted on me in recent years and especially in 2012," he wrote in a letter addressed to BNP when he terminated his employment contract.



Rombi also said that his sexuality explained "the difference in his pay compared to other employees." According to documents from 2011, Rombi's annual salary was 21% less than that of a colleague with the same duties.



Following his departure, he demanded that BNP recognize the discrimination and harassment, nullify the termination of his employment, and pay compensation for damages. When the Labor Court dismissed his demands, Rombi appealed in the Court of Appeal in Paris, which heard his case last Thursday. The Defender of Rights, which investigated Rombi's case upon his request, said "several concordant elements show that Mr. Rombi was the victim of discriminatory harassment motivated by sexual orientation, which led to his marginalization and had an impact on how his pay was decided and forced him to join a voluntary separation plan."

The 15-page report, which was prepared late June, was sent to the Court of Appeal but has not been made public yet.

During its investigation, the Defender of Rights looked at several emails sent to Rombi. This one, for example, was sent to him by one of his superiors on June 18, 2009:

