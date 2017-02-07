This Is What It Was Like At The Campaign Kickoff For France's Extreme Right

Le Pen was quick to congratulate Trump on his election victory and recently praised his travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations.

She was spotted at Trump Tower in January, though White House press secretary Sean Spicer said she and the president didn't meet. Le Pen told reporters Trump has her phone number. Trump adviser Steve Bannon called her niece Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, also a National Front politician, a "rising star," and Maréchal-Le Pen tweeted in response that she was ready to work with him.

BuzzFeed France reporters were in Lyon this weekend as Le Pen kicked off her general election campaign. Here are a few of the things they saw: