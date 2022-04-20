I Made A Joke About The White House Easter Bunnies, But Then I Learned The Moving Story Behind Them

"Who's in charge of that bunny?!" he complained to park officials.

"In January [1982], I got a call from the White House saying, 'Mr. Schenz, you will be here this year with two more bunnies, and you will be in charge of them,'" Schenz recalled. "Heavens, yes!"

So every year, for the next couple of decades, Schenz would travel from Ohio to DC, bunnies in tow.

By keeping them safe at his Cincinnati store throughout the rest of the year, and refusing to let them be used for any other events, Schenz could ensure they were always in their best condition for the White House.

"The main job of these bunnies, over and above to give hugs to the kids, is to have their photograph taken," he told WCPO 9.

Different administrations put different people in the bunnies. Some used interns; others used Secret Service agents or members of the military. The wife of Reagan administration attorney general Edwin Meese frequently wore the costumes, according to Schenz. Long before he became Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer even wore a bunny costume during George W. Bush's administration.

Schenz had been keen to see his costumes continue to appear alongside a few more presidents, but in 2020, the Easter event was canceled because of the pandemic.

A few months later, he died from lung cancer at age 81. Schenz, who was also a prolific dancer and entertainer, left behind Stephen Rausch, his partner of more than 50 years, who has also since died.

But the bunnies and Schenz's legacy continue.