Exactly How Many Easter Bunny Costumes Does The White House Own?!

Amid light rain, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed kids and their families to celebrate Easter with a book reading, an egg hunt, and the rolling of colorful eggs with wooden spoons across the White House lawn.

The tradition dates back to 1878 and the administration of Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th US president.

This year's event was themed around “EGGucation” in keeping with Jill Biden's background as an educator.

But it also saw the return of the giant Easter bunnies to the White House, two of whom were on hand as the Bidens made short remarks from the balcony.