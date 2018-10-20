The Washington Post Says The Saudi Explanation For Jamal Khashoggi's Death Is "Utterly Devoid Of Credibility"

Saudi Arabia claims the newspaper columnist got into a fight with officials at their Istanbul consulate. "We're not buying it," said his former editor.

Leah Millis / Reuters

Saudi Arabia's explanation for the death of newspaper columnist Jamal Khashoggi is "utterly devoid of credibility" and designed to shield the country's powerful crown prince from blame, his former employer said Saturday.

The editorial board of Washington Post, which published columns penned by the Virginia resident, said Saudi Arabia had concocted a "fable" by announcing late Friday that Khashoggi had been killed when a fight broke out between him and officials who had been sent to meet him at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where he was trying to obtain documents for an upcoming marriage. "The new Saudi cover story is contradicted not just by evidence collected by Turkish authorities and by journalists but also by the reporting of the U.S. intelligence community," said the newspaper editorial board. According to the Washington Post, CIA officials have listened to an audio recording that Turkish officials say proves Khashoggi was killed and dismembered minutes after entering the consulate on Oct. 2 by a team of hit men. Eighteen Saudi nationals have been arrested, officials said.

Osman Orsal / Reuters

But Khashoggi's editor at the newspaper, Karen Attiah, told CNN it was ludicrous to think the 60-year-old, bespectacled, "very kind, gentle man" would have tried to fight 15 men. "No, that was not a fight," she said. "That is, if anything — if we're going to give any credence to this, it's a setup and an ambush, frankly, at the hands of Saudis at a consulate." "It just lacks all credibility," she continued. "It's insulting, insulting to any thinking person's intelligence."

Tweeting on Friday night, Attiah was even more direct with her thoughts on the Saudis' sudden explanation after two weeks of silence.

Utter bullshit.

President Donald Trump, who has said he does not want to jeopardize a lucrative arms contract with the Gulf nation, told reporters on Friday he found the Saudis' explanation credible. "Saudi Arabia has been a great ally. But what happened is unacceptable," the president said. Trump also described the mass arrests as a "big first step." The Washington Post editorial board, which operates separately from the paper's newsroom of reporters, said the Saudi explanation was a "blatant coverup exercise" designed to shield Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman from blame. The newspaper called for an UN-led international investigation into the death.

The CEO and publisher of the newspaper, Fred Ryan, said the Saudis had put forward no proof and had instead "repeatedly offered one life after another." "This is not an explanation; it is a coverup," he said.

Alex Wong / Getty Images Washington Post editor Karen Attiah.