Saudi Arabia Acknowledges Journalist Was Killed Inside Consulate, Says It Was The Result Of A Fight

The kingdom's public prosecutor said a fight broke out during Khashoggi's meeting at the consulate in Turkey, resulting in his death.

Hasan Jamali / AP

Two weeks after Jamal Khashoggi disappeared, Saudi Arabia has finally acknowledged that the journalist was killed inside its consulate in Turkey. Khashoggi, who lived in the US and was a columnist for the Washington Post, entered the consulate on Oct. 2 to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage. His fiancee waited outside, and he never returned. Turkish media has reported details of Khashoggi's torture, death, and dismemberment inside the consulate, and described the perpetrators as a 15-man hit squad working on orders from crown prince Mohammad bin Salman. Saudi Arabia initially said Khashoggi, 59, left the consulate alive, then facing international pressure, agreed to investigate. Around 1 a.m. local time Saturday, the Saudi public prosecutor announced that 18 Saudi nationals had been arrested in relation to Khashoggi's death. He said "a quarrel and a brawl" broke out during Khashoggi's meeting at the consulate, resulting in his death. Officials did not say how Khashoggi died or provided more details. That flies in the face of reports from the last weeks, which described the death as a calculated murder to silence a critic of the Saudi regime. Earlier attempts to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia had failed, according to US intelligence reported by the Washington Post.

Lefteris Pitarakis / AP Security guards stand outside the Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul

Turkish media reported an audio recording from inside the consulate revealed Khashoggi was seized almost immediately, then beaten and tortured. His fingers were cut off, according to a Turkish report, and his body was dismembered with a bone saw his killers had brought with them.

The reported brutality and political nature of the murder drew calls for sanctions against Saudi Arabia from some US lawmakers, and leading US companies have backed out of an upcoming Saudi investment conference. President Trump had urged critics to wait for the results of the Saudi investigation. The crown prince had assured Trump he was not responsible, and the president has said he wanted more information — while lamenting that bin Salman wasn't being treated as innocent before proven guilty. In a statement Friday, press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House "acknowledged" the Saudi investigation was progressing. "We will continue to closely follow the international investigations into this tragic incident and advocate for justice that is timely, transparent, and in accordance with all due process," she said. "We are saddened to hear confirmation of Mr. Khashoggi’s death, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family, fiancée, and friends.”

In its announcement of Khashoggi's death, Saudi Arabia's prosecuting attorney defended its response, and reiterated that initial information showed he left the consulate alive. Those responsible for his death and a cover-up will be brought to justice, officials said. But according to Saudi Arabia, those individuals do not include the crown prince. As part of the response to Khashoggi's death, bin Salman will lead a committee to "restructure" the country's intelligence service. US Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat and the ranking member on the House intelligence committee, said the Saudi account of how Khashoggi died was not credible.

"The claim that Khashoggi was killed while brawling with 15 men dispatched from Saudi Arabia is not at all credible. If he was fighting with those sent to capture or kill him, it was for his life," Schiff tweeted. "The Kingdom must be held to account. If [the Trump] Administration doesn't lead, Congress must." In his final column, which was published after his death, Khashoggi condemned governments' control over information in the Arab world and spoke of the need for a free press. "A state-run narrative dominates the public psyche, and while many do not believe it, a large majority of the population falls victim to this false narrative," he continued. "The Arab world is facing its own version of an Iron Curtain, imposed not by external actors but through domestic forces vying for power."

