A New Report Lays Out The Failures Of Law Enforcement During The Uvalde School Shooting And Warning Signs About The Shooter

Nearly 400 law enforcement officers were on scene as children lay dead or dying in their classrooms during the massacre in Uvalde on May 24, according to an investigation released Sunday by Texas legislators, who blasted what they described as “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” from authorities.

The report from a Texas House investigative committee into the botched response detailed a slew of issues from faulty school door locks to the lack of a law enforcement command center, resulting in a chaotic scene where officers mistakenly believed the shooter was barricaded alone. For 77 minutes, officers stood inside the school’s hallway instead of engaging the shooter.

“At Robb Elementary, law enforcement responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety,” the report’s authors wrote.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the shooting.

“Several officers in the hallway or in that building knew or should have known there was dying in that classroom,” state Rep. Dustin Burrows, the chair of the committee, said at a press conference, “and they should have done more, acted with urgency — try the door handles, try to go in through the windows, try to distract him, try to do something to address the situation.”

The report detailed a “void of leadership” among police and was especially critical of Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo, who failed to assume the role of incident commander as he was supposed to under the school’s active shooter plan that he himself had coauthored. Instead, he remained in the hallway, where he was not able to communicate effectively with others. No one was obviously in charge or directing the massive law enforcement response, the report said.

“There was an overall lackadaisical approach by law enforcement at the scene,” the report said. “For many, that was because they were given and relied upon inaccurate information. For others, they had enough information to know better.”

Following the report’s release, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin announced he had placed on administrative leave Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city police department’s acting chief on the day of the shooting. Arrendondo was previously put on administrative leave from his role as the school district’s police chief.

The report’s authors concluded that the shooter fired over 100 shots within a 2½-minute period upon entering two classrooms, likely killing most of his victims instantly.

Yet, they determined it was “plausible” some people may have been saved had they not needed to wait more than an hour for medical treatment. Some of the victims died on the way to the hospital.