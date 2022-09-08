21 Unexpected And Surprising Twitter Accounts Paying Tribute To The Queen

World21 Unexpected And Surprising Twitter Accounts Paying Tribute To The QueenFrom Legoland to Crazy Frog.By by David MackBuzzFeed News ReporterPosted 5 minutes agoTwitterFacebookLink 1. PLAYMOBIL @playmobil Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022 06:12 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @playmobil 2. Formula 1 @F1 Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 05:36 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @F1 3. Funko @OriginalFunko Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC 06:13 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @OriginalFunko 4. Heinz @HeinzUK 06:34 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @HeinzUK 5. Hamilton West End @HamiltonWestEnd 06:35 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @hamiltonwestend 6. Crazy Frog @TrueCrazyFrog R.I.P. The Queen 🕯️ 05:41 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @TrueCrazyFrog 7. Domino's Pizza UK @Dominos_UK 06:24 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Dominos_UK 8. British Kebab Awards @KebabAwards It is with great sadness that we acknowledge Her Majesty the Queen's passing. For 70 years, she stewarded us through our darkest and brightest days. Thank you Your Majesty. RIP https://t.co/uxF192OlSR 05:41 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @KebabAwards 9. Paddington @paddingtonbear Thank you Ma’am, for everything. 05:41 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @paddingtonbear 10. Disney UK @Disney_UK Rest in peace, Your Majesty 🖤 05:44 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Disney_UK 11. 9GAG ❤️ Memeland @9GAG Rest in peace, your majesty. 06:02 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @9GAG 12. Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock. May she Rest In Peace. 06:09 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ScuderiaFerrari 13. The Ohio State University Marching Band @TBDBITL Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth. 🇬🇧❤️ 07:18 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @TBDBITL 14. WY Police Horses @WYPHorses Rest in Peace #QueenElizabeth #HRHTheQueen #royalfamily 07:02 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @WYPHorses 15. Virgin Money @VirginMoney Rest in peace Her Majesty the Queen. An extraordinary woman and an inspiration to so many. Our thoughts go out to the Royal Family at this extremely sad time. https://t.co/Ia6v40YTbL 07:16 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @VirginMoney 16. AutoTrader @AutoTrader_UK We send our sincere condolences to the family of Her Majesty The Queen. May she Rest In Peace. 07:13 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @AutoTrader_UK 17. Greggs @GreggsOfficial An inspiration for more than seven decades, we’re sorry to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Thank you, Ma'am. 06:57 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @GreggsOfficial 18. Land Rover @LandRover The passing of Her Majesty The Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time. 06:57 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @LandRover 19. Dyson @Dyson Queen Elizabeth II "I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. The Queen has been an inspirational figurehead of our Country and Commonwealth. Her Majesty was a supporter of design and engineering..." Sir James Dyson OM CBE FRS https://t.co/idnIxEpAox 06:40 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Dyson 20. LEGOLAND Windsor @LEGOLANDWindsor We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time. Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. 05:51 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @LEGOLANDWindsor 21. AstraZenecaUK @ASTRAZENECAUK We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and extend our condolences to her family and all those in the United Kingdom and around the world whose lives she touched. 07:41 PM - 08 Sep 2022 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @ASTRAZENECAUK David MackBuzzFeed News ReporterDavid Mack is a senior breaking news reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.Got a confidential tip? 👉 Submit it here