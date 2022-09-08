21 Unexpected And Surprising Twitter Accounts Paying Tribute To The Queen

From Legoland to Crazy Frog.

By
David Mack
by David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

1.

PLAYMOBIL @playmobil

Rest in Peace 🖤 Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022

Twitter: @playmobil

2.

Formula 1 @F1

Formula 1 mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Twitter: @F1

3.

Funko @OriginalFunko

Our condolences, Rest In Peace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 🕊 https://t.co/PF1FGyJ7BC

Twitter: @OriginalFunko

4.

Heinz @HeinzUK

Twitter: @HeinzUK

5.

Hamilton West End @HamiltonWestEnd

Twitter: @hamiltonwestend

6.

Crazy Frog @TrueCrazyFrog

R.I.P. The Queen 🕯️

Twitter: @TrueCrazyFrog

7.

Domino's Pizza UK @Dominos_UK

Twitter: @Dominos_UK

8.

British Kebab Awards @KebabAwards

It is with great sadness that we acknowledge Her Majesty the Queen's passing. For 70 years, she stewarded us through our darkest and brightest days. Thank you Your Majesty. RIP https://t.co/uxF192OlSR

Twitter: @KebabAwards

9.

Paddington @paddingtonbear

Thank you Ma’am, for everything.

Twitter: @paddingtonbear

10.

Disney UK @Disney_UK

Rest in peace, Your Majesty 🖤

Twitter: @Disney_UK

11.

9GAG ❤️ Memeland @9GAG

Rest in peace, your majesty.

Twitter: @9GAG

12.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari

Heartfelt sympathies for the loss of a groundbreaking woman. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, the British people and our British colleagues in the paddock. May she Rest In Peace.

Twitter: @ScuderiaFerrari

13.

The Ohio State University Marching Band @TBDBITL

Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth. 🇬🇧❤️

Twitter: @TBDBITL

14.

WY Police Horses @WYPHorses

Rest in Peace #QueenElizabeth #HRHTheQueen #royalfamily

Twitter: @WYPHorses

15.

Virgin Money @VirginMoney

Rest in peace Her Majesty the Queen. An extraordinary woman and an inspiration to so many. Our thoughts go out to the Royal Family at this extremely sad time. https://t.co/Ia6v40YTbL

Twitter: @VirginMoney

16.

AutoTrader @AutoTrader_UK

We send our sincere condolences to the family of Her Majesty The Queen. May she Rest In Peace.

Twitter: @AutoTrader_UK

17.

Greggs @GreggsOfficial

An inspiration for more than seven decades, we’re sorry to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Thank you, Ma'am.

Twitter: @GreggsOfficial

18.

Land Rover @LandRover

The passing of Her Majesty The Queen has left everybody at Jaguar Land Rover deeply saddened, and our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.

Twitter: @LandRover

19.

Dyson @Dyson

Queen Elizabeth II "I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family. The Queen has been an inspirational figurehead of our Country and Commonwealth. Her Majesty was a supporter of design and engineering..." Sir James Dyson OM CBE FRS https://t.co/idnIxEpAox

Twitter: @Dyson

20.

LEGOLAND Windsor @LEGOLANDWindsor

We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time. Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking.

Twitter: @LEGOLANDWindsor

21.

AstraZenecaUK @ASTRAZENECAUK

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and extend our condolences to her family and all those in the United Kingdom and around the world whose lives she touched.

Twitter: @ASTRAZENECAUK