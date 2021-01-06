Trump Supporters Breached The Offices Of Members Of Congress

One man was photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi's office. A note left behind read, "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."

Saul Loeb / Getty Images A supporter of President Donald Trump sits inside the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday.

As Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday as part of a coup attempt, some also breached the offices of members of Congress, sparking concerns about what information they may have had access to or stolen. After Senate and House members were evacuated to more secure locations, photographers on the scene captured stunning images of the mob members sitting behind the lawmakers' desks. One unidentified man was photographed with his feet resting on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office. A note subsequently left there read, "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN."

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

"To storm the Capitol, to smash windows, to occupy offices?" said President-elect Joe Biden in a televised address to the nation. "The floor of the United States Senate? Rummages through desks?" "It's not protest," Biden said. "It's insurrection."

Saul Loeb / Getty Images

On social media, some intruders livestreamed themselves in the offices, including far-right internet troll Tim Gionet, better known as Baked Alaska. (Gionet once was briefly employed by BuzzFeed years ago.)

50/ "America first!" shouts Neo-Nazi livestreamer Baked Alaska from inside a Senate office. "I told you to trust the plan," he says, referencing the QAnon conspiracy theory recently mainstreamed by the GOP. Twitter: @AntiFashGordon

Elijah Schaffer, a host for the conservative website TheBlaze, tweeted photos he claimed he took inside Pelosi's office. "To put into perspective how quickly staff evacuated, emails are still on the screen along side a federal alert warning members of the current revolution," he wrote. He later deleted the tweet, but the pictures of the open inbox soon found their way to Parler, the social media site popular with the right wing. "Oh boy Nancy," one Parler user wrote. "You are going to fall!"

Breaking: Capital over run.. view from Nancy Pelosi's office Twitter: @fuelonline