President Trump Just Used Social Media To Attempt A Coup

As rioters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, President Donald Trump clung to his last vestiges of power: his social media accounts.



Wounded, embarrassed, and powerless to change the outcome of the election, the 45th president of the United States capitalized on a misguided group of followers whom he had summoned to Washington, DC, to contest a free and fair election. And as the chaos ensued, Twitter and Facebook allowed the president to cheer it on.

Weeks of the internet companies labeling, fact-checking, and calling his claims “disputed” have done little to weaken the resolve of a man unable to grasp that the majority of voters rejected him. He’s tweeted and posted through it, and now the country is paying the price.

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify,” Trump tweeted and posted on Facebook just before 2:30 p.m. in Washington, DC, as his supporters descended on the Capitol building where members of Congress were certifying the election. “USA demands the truth!”

But what truth? The objective truth that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election? Or the twisted alternate reality that has been too long propped up by Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and the like?

It took Twitter 10 minutes to place a label on Trump’s tweet, using the same ineffectual language that’s been mocked and memed since its debut in the weeks before Nov. 3, 2020: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” It took Facebook more than 20 minutes to append something even weaker: “The US has laws, procedures, and established institutions to ensure the integrity of our election.”