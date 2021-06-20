A Truck Drove Into A Pride Parade Near Fort Lauderdale, Killing At Least One Person
The cause or motive was not immediately clear. Several senior Democrats were in attendance at the Wilton Manors parade when the incident occurred.
At least one person was killed after a person drove a truck into a LGBTQ Pride parade near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday night, officials said.
The incident occurred at the city of Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade, where several Democratic politicians were in attendance.
It is unclear if it was an accident or intentional act, and the cause or motive was not immediately clear on Saturday evening.
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said on Twitter he and his deputies were within feet of the truck as it struck two people. One person was killed and another is is being treated in the hospital, Tony said. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families," he added. "Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight."
Early reports suggested the crash may have been an accident.
CBS Miami reported, citing a senior official briefed on the incident, that the driver had told police his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake, causing him to lose control.
WPLG reporter Ian Margol also cited witnesses who heard the truck driver tell police it was an accident.
Margol shared video of police placing a man in handcuffs and putting him in a squad car. The man appeared to be wearing a t-shirt featuring a logo of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.
Margol also shared a photo on Twitter of the white pickup truck, which was flying a pride flag.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told a WPLG reporter that he was walking with Rep. Ted Deutch as the parade began when a white pickup truck dashed through the scene, narrowly missing the car of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Trantalis said he saw the driver hit two people before smashing into a landscaping business.
Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel that she witnessed the incident.
“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” Currie said. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence.”
On Twitter, Wasserman Schultz said she was "deeply shaken and devastated that a life was lost."
"I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration," she said. "May the memory of the life lost be for a blessing."
Photos from the scene showed Wasserman Schultz looking panicked and in tears following the incident.
Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement that the parade was subsequently canceled.
"A tragic incident occurred at today's Stonewall event," Newton said. "Out of respect for everyone involved the parade has been cancelled and a thorough investigation is being conducted."
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor, also said she witnessed the attack. "I’m lucky to be safe," she wrote on Twitter.
"Our hearts are breaking and we continue to pray no more innocent lives are lost," she said.
