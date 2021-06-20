A Truck Drove Into A Pride Parade Near Fort Lauderdale, Killing At Least One Person

At least one person was killed after a person drove a truck into a LGBTQ Pride parade near Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Saturday night, officials said.

The incident occurred at the city of Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade, where several Democratic politicians were in attendance.

It is unclear if it was an accident or intentional act, and the cause or motive was not immediately clear on Saturday evening.

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said on Twitter he and his deputies were within feet of the truck as it struck two people. One person was killed and another is is being treated in the hospital, Tony said. "Our prayers are with the victims and their families," he added. "Be sure to hug the ones you love tonight."



Early reports suggested the crash may have been an accident.



CBS Miami reported, citing a senior official briefed on the incident, that the driver had told police his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake, causing him to lose control.



WPLG reporter Ian Margol also cited witnesses who heard the truck driver tell police it was an accident.

Margol shared video of police placing a man in handcuffs and putting him in a squad car. The man appeared to be wearing a t-shirt featuring a logo of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus.



Margol also shared a photo on Twitter of the white pickup truck, which was flying a pride flag.