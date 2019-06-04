Tracy Morgan Bought A $2 Million Sports Car — Then Immediately Got In A Crash

30 Rock star Tracy Morgan picked up a $2 million Bugatti sports car Tuesday — and then immediately got into a minor car crash on the streets of New York City.

An NYPD spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they received a call at around 1:20 p.m. to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of 42nd Street and Tenth Avenue in Manhattan.

"When officers got to the scene, they found two vehicles that were involved in a very minor traffic accident where two cars were basically side by side, and as the light turned green the cars touched," the NYPD spokesperson said. "They rubbed slightly."

Although the damage was minor, Morgan still appeared furious at his bad luck.