Good news for fans of The Office: The cast has apparently come up with a "really good idea" for a reunion movie, according to two of the show's stars.

Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the show, told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Wednesday that the cast members text and email each other about the possibility of getting back together — and they have discussed where their characters might be in 2019.

"There's actually a really good idea going around," Fischer revealed.

"We can't tell them!" interrupted Angela Kinsey, her former costar who was joining her in the interview to promote their new podcast, Office Ladies.

"We can't!" said Fischer. "I cannot say it, but it's really good."

"It's so good! It's so good!" agreed Kinsey. "But listen, we're not in control. This isn't on us! I mean, we would love it! It's a good idea."

Fischer revealed the rest of the show's cast members are down to have a reunion of some kind.



"The cast — we fantasize about all getting back together and doing something," she said.