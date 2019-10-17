The Cast From "The Office" Has A Really Good, Secret Idea For A Reunion Movie
"We can't say it!" Kinsey told BuzzFeed News. "But it's so good!"
Good news for fans of The Office: The cast has apparently come up with a "really good idea" for a reunion movie, according to two of the show's stars.
Jenna Fischer, who played Pam on the show, told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM on Wednesday that the cast members text and email each other about the possibility of getting back together — and they have discussed where their characters might be in 2019.
"There's actually a really good idea going around," Fischer revealed.
"We can't tell them!" interrupted Angela Kinsey, her former costar who was joining her in the interview to promote their new podcast, Office Ladies.
"We can't!" said Fischer. "I cannot say it, but it's really good."
"It's so good! It's so good!" agreed Kinsey. "But listen, we're not in control. This isn't on us! I mean, we would love it! It's a good idea."
Fischer revealed the rest of the show's cast members are down to have a reunion of some kind.
"The cast — we fantasize about all getting back together and doing something," she said.
Although they wouldn't go into detail about the story behind the potential reunion, Fischer did respond to a viral tweet from Chrissy Teigen, who predicted Pam and Jim (John Krasinski) would now be divorced.
"Of course they're still together! Chrissy!" said Fischer. "I think the one thing she got right is that I do think Pam has an Etsy shop. But I think it's doing very well and Jim is very supportive."
As for Angela, Kinsey predicted she and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) have adopted hundreds of cats on their farm. "She probably went crazy," Kinsey joked, adding that in her mind the couple has many children. "There's a lot of little Schrutes!"
The two actors also used their interview to defend Mindy Kaling, their former Office costar who alleged that the group behind the Emmys tried to prevent her from getting a producer credit on the hit NBC series.
Watch the full interview here:
