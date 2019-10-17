Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Defended Mindy Kaling Over Her Snub As A Producer On "The Office"

The Office actors Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey hit back at the Television Academy on Thursday, supporting their former costar Mindy Kaling, who alleged that the group behind the Emmys tried to her from getting a producer credit on the hit NBC series.

Fischer, who appeared on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM to promote her and Kinsey's podcast, Office Ladies, said she wasn't aware of Kaling's experience but said she was "so glad that she spoke up and said something."

"Yeah, because that's crap," Kinsey added.

Kaling told Elle magazine earlier this month that when the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series she was told too many producers were on the list and that she would be axed, which meant the only woman of color on the team would not be eligible for the award despite having earned the recognition.

The incident happened early in Kaling's time on the series, which ran for nine seasons.



In order to rectify the issue, Kaling said the Television Academy "made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer." Kaling told the magazine she had to "get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed, when my actual record stood for itself."