As per the show’s traditions, there is a new cast who are older and plumper with more wrinkles (as an opening scene depicting a physical between the Queen and her doctor makes patently clear). But the characters, too, seem more aware than ever of time and what remains of it. In particular, a restless and impatient Prince Charles (Dominic West) yearns for more influence, believing only his fresh ideas can save the “system” — as the monarchy is called repeatedly — from being decommissioned like Britannia.

The timing of this new season is impeccable. It’s been two years since viewers last got a taste of The Crown and much has obviously changed since then. There have been two prime ministers at 10 Downing Street and, of course, a new head monarch in King Charles III, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing has led some critics of the show to accuse Netflix of tastelessness, with Dame Judi Dench leading the charge by calling The Crown’s depictions of the royal family “inaccurate and hurtful.”

“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely art seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench wrote in a piece last month for the Times newspaper.

Putting aside the wild claim that those in positions of power — let alone inherited power — should be free from artistic exploration or criticism, monarchists need not be worried by this new season of The Crown. The show treats its subjects with a gentle touch that serves to humanize them, not demonize them, as they navigate what was a particularly turbulent era for the royals: the early to mid-1990s. All of them are trapped in the “system,” even those maintaining it.

Indeed, Morgan seems to preempt some criticisms by having the Queen herself crack the door open in a scene in which she gives her reasons for making her 1992 “annus horribilis” speech, a famous address in which she was unusually frank in lamenting the ending of three of her children’s marriages and a devastating fire at Windsor Castle. “It has been by some margin the worst year of my reign, quite possibly my life,” the Queen tells her mother before she gives the address. “I’m happy for people to know…that I’m made of flesh and blood and that perhaps we have fallen short in our duties as a family and owe them an apology.”