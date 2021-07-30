 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here's The First Look At Imelda Staunton As The Queen In "The Crown"

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here's The First Look At Imelda Staunton As The Queen In "The Crown"

The Harry Potter star will portray Queen Elizabeth II in the show's final two seasons, taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 30, 2021, at 10:17 a.m. ET

Netflix

All rise for Her Majesty Imelda Staunton!

Netflix on Friday released the first image of the British actor in character as Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown.

Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, is taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy for the royal drama's final two seasons.

Staunton, 65, is shown with the monarch's signature hairdo, wearing a yellow dress and clutching a handbag.

Season 4 ended with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) looking very unhappy in her marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) despite the best efforts of the queen (Colman) to keep them together.

Staunton stands on a red carpet
Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

It's expected the show's final seasons will cover the couple's divorce, as well as the deaths of Diana, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret, the queen's sister.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Corrin as Diana, while Dominic West will play Charles.

Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip, taking over from Tobias Menzies, while Lesley Manville will follow in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret.

Earlier this month, the cast of Season 4 was showered with Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.

No word yet on when to expect Season 5 to premiere.

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT