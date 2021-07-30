Here's The First Look At Imelda Staunton As The Queen In "The Crown"

All rise for Her Majesty Imelda Staunton!

Netflix on Friday released the first image of the British actor in character as Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown.



Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, is taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy for the royal drama's final two seasons.



Staunton, 65, is shown with the monarch's signature hairdo, wearing a yellow dress and clutching a handbag.

Season 4 ended with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) looking very unhappy in her marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) despite the best efforts of the queen (Colman) to keep them together.