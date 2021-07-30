Here's The First Look At Imelda Staunton As The Queen In "The Crown"
The Harry Potter star will portray Queen Elizabeth II in the show's final two seasons, taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy.
All rise for Her Majesty Imelda Staunton!
Netflix on Friday released the first image of the British actor in character as Queen Elizabeth II for The Crown.
Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, is taking over from Olivia Colman and Claire Foy for the royal drama's final two seasons.
Staunton, 65, is shown with the monarch's signature hairdo, wearing a yellow dress and clutching a handbag.
Season 4 ended with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) looking very unhappy in her marriage to Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor) despite the best efforts of the queen (Colman) to keep them together.
It's expected the show's final seasons will cover the couple's divorce, as well as the deaths of Diana, the Queen Mother, and Princess Margaret, the queen's sister.
Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki will take over from Corrin as Diana, while Dominic West will play Charles.
Game of Thrones actor Jonathan Pryce will portray Prince Philip, taking over from Tobias Menzies, while Lesley Manville will follow in the footsteps of Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret.
Earlier this month, the cast of Season 4 was showered with Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series.
No word yet on when to expect Season 5 to premiere.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.