Shake Shack, Which Has Almost 200 US Stores, Is Returning Its Coronavirus Small Business Loan

Executives at Shake Shack have announced they will return a $10 million loan they obtained from a now-empty federal crisis fund set up to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our people would benefit from a $10 million [Paycheck Protection Program] loan but we’re fortunate to now have access to capital that others do not," chairman Danny Meyer and CEO Randy Garutti said in a statement. "Until every restaurant that needs it has had the same opportunity to receive assistance, we’re returning ours."

Along with Potbelly and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, the burger chain was one of several large restaurant companies with thousands of workers that successfully applied under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The $350 billion government-backed loan program was created to help small businesses pay staff. The federal law that established the program allowed restaurants and hotels to apply as long as they had no more than 500 employees working at a single location.

But many actual small businesses struggled to apply for the loans and the fund ran out of money on Thursday, causing uproar.

Holly Wade, director of research with the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) lobby group, told BuzzFeed News last week the behavior of the large companies was "going against the spirit of the law."

"They have lines of credit and other available loans and they can work with their bank," she said.

Indeed, Shake Shack was able to sell $150 million in equity last week. On Monday, the company announced they were offering more than $136 million to underwriters.

The company, which has almost 8,000 employees and made $594.5 million in revenue in 2019, said the PPP program "came with no user manual and it was extremely confusing" so they applied for loans to help their staff.

"When we learned about this loan and we knew that we could take care of our team and keep as many people as possible off the unemployment line, you bet we took that opportunity," Garutti, the CEO, told CNBC. "I think what we watched play out in these last couple of weeks is what's wrong with it and where it hasn't gone right is that the very people who seem to need it aren't getting it."