Death Toll From California Warehouse Party Fire Rises To 36

Officials are continuing to recover bodies from inside the Oakland warehouse, which was hosting a party Friday night when the blaze broke out.

At least 36 people are now known to have died in the Friday-night fire at a warehouse party in Oakland, California, officials said Monday, but the death toll is expected to rise as crews continue their recovery work.

Investigators had tentatively identified 33 of the victims as of Monday afternoon and were working to notify families, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory Ahern said at a news conference.

The list of potential victims included about 50 people as of Monday afternoon, however, not all of them were feared dead.

"At this time we’re not anticipating any more huge numbers," Ahern added with respect to the death toll.

A spokesman for his department, Sgt. Ray Kelly, later told reporters that some of the victims were able to text relatives, including "I'm going to die," and "I love you," before dying.

Some bodies were found in positions that suggested they were trying to protect each other, he added.

The cause of fire remained under investigation Monday. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said that it was still too early to say if criminal charges would be filed, but described the site of the blaze as a "potential crime scene."

She added that if charges are eventually filed, they could range from "murder, all the way to involuntary manslaughter."

"In our community we have not experienced a tragedy of this magnitude," O'Malley said.

Dozens of people were initially listed as missing after the blaze in the artists' warehouse in the city's Fruitvale district, which was hosting a party featuring the electronic act Golden Donna.

Several people fled the area after the fire started, and it was unclear how many people attended the party. At least a dozen people who were initially missing were located.

Fire Chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said Saturday that the majority of the bodies were found up on the second floor, adding that the fire must have been fast-moving.

Most of the victims are believed to be young adults in their early twenties and thirties, Kelly told reporters over the weekend. Three of the victims hailed from Guatemala, Finland, and Korea.

Investigators have also identified minors who were 17 years old and possibly younger.

One of the victims was also the son of an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy, Kelly said.

"This tragedy hit very close to home for our agency," Kelly said.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Monday described the fire as a "potential atrocity."