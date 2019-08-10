A Man Has Been Arrested After A Shooting At A Mosque In Norway Injured One

A Norwegian riot police officer in front of the al-Noor islamic center mosque on Saturday.

A man has been arrested after opening fire inside a mosque near Oslo on Saturday, Norwegian officials said.

Oslo police said on Twitter that a shooting occurred inside the al-Noor Islamic Center in the Bærum municipality, just west of the capital.

Nobody was killed in the shooting, but one person was injured, according to authorities. Mosque officials told local media the injured man was a 75-year-old worshipper.

Authorities have arrested a man, who has not been identified but has been described as young and white.



"When we got there, there was a person who was overpowered by the people on the scene," Oslo Police Chief Rune Skjold told reporters, according to public broadcaster NRK.

Skjold said the man detained was a Norwegian citizen in his twenties who lived in the local area and had previous encounters with authorities.

"Nothing indicates that there have been more people involved," police said on Twitter.

