A Man Has Been Arrested After A Shooting At A Mosque In Norway Injured One
Police in Oslo say they've detained a young white man in his twenties.
A man has been arrested after opening fire inside a mosque near Oslo on Saturday, Norwegian officials said.
Oslo police said on Twitter that a shooting occurred inside the al-Noor Islamic Center in the Bærum municipality, just west of the capital.
Nobody was killed in the shooting, but one person was injured, according to authorities. Mosque officials told local media the injured man was a 75-year-old worshipper.
Authorities have arrested a man, who has not been identified but has been described as young and white.
"When we got there, there was a person who was overpowered by the people on the scene," Oslo Police Chief Rune Skjold told reporters, according to public broadcaster NRK.
Skjold said the man detained was a Norwegian citizen in his twenties who lived in the local area and had previous encounters with authorities.
"Nothing indicates that there have been more people involved," police said on Twitter.
Skjold said police were investigating the suspect's online presence including things he said were linked to the case.
This appeared to be a reference to a post made on a message board prior to the incident and purported to be from the suspect. The posting referred to a "race war" and praised the suspected shooter in the March Christchurch mosque attacks that left 51 people dead and which was live-streamed on Facebook.
A Facebook account linked to in the Norwegian posting promised a "stream," but the account had been removed. Facebook representatives didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the account.
Skjold, the Norwegian police official, said authorities were weighing whether to increase security at mosques for Sunday's Eid al-Adha holiday, the Aftenposten newspaper reported.
Prime Minister Erna Solberg expressed her sympathy with the mosque worshippers.
"It should be safe to go to the mosque, church, or other worship places," she said in a statement, adding that it was too early to speculate on a motive.
In 2011, a right-wing terrorist set off a bomb in Oslo and then opened fire on an island hosting a left-wing youth camp. A total of 77 people were killed in that attack.
