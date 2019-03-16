The Victims Of The Christchurch Attack Include Parents, Children, And Refugees

Family members and friends of victims are pleading for information on social media, posting photos of loved ones they can no longer get a hold of.

Vincent Thian / AP Mourners reacts as they pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside Christchurch hospital.

Daoud Nabi was humble and "one of the kindest people you've ever met," a friend said. The 71-year-old often went to the airport to greet refugees, helping them start new lives in a country he, too, had made his home. He was an engineer and ran his community's Afghan Association.

Nabi died Friday afternoon trying to shield another worshiper as a gunman burst into the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, opening fire during prayer services, his son, Omar Nabi, told local media. Omar Nabi's father was one of 49 people killed during a rampage at two mosques in what New Zealand officials have called a right-wing, extremist terrorist attack and one of the deadliest mass shootings in the country's history.

Omar Nabi / Via facebook.com Daoud Nabi

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims and frantic family members and friends have taken to Facebook, Twitter, and media outlets with desperate pleas for answers and information, posting photos of loved ones they can no longer get a hold of. "Please Dad, come home," Omar Nabi posted on his Facebook page before learning that his father died trying to protect someone else. "He leaped on somebody else to save their life," the 43-year-old told the New Zealand newspaper Stuff. "Just helping people is his main thing. It makes me feel like he wanted other people to live."

Omar Nabi wants to take his father, who moved to New Zealand when he was young, back home to Afghanistan to be buried, according to a fundraising page. Stories of other victims, though officially unconfirmed, have started to spread.