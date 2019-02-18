New York City Will Ban Discrimination Based On People's Hair

New York City officials unveiled new guidelines on Monday designed to ban discrimination on the basis of hair, saying it was believed to be the first such measure in the US.

Officials at the NYC Commission on Human Rights say the guidelines, which apply to anyone, will predominately protect black people who have been discriminated against for their natural hair.

"In New York City, we want to make the bold statement that these prohibitions on hairstyles that are closely associated with black people are a form of race discrimination," Human Rights Commissioner and Chair Carmelyn Malalis told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview. "They really fail to consider the toll these bans take on black identity."

The guidance makes clear that the current New York City Human Rights Law protects citizens' rights to wear their hair in a manner associated with their racial, ethnic, or cultural identities. It specifically identifies black people's rights to wear "locs, cornrows, twists, braids, Bantu knots, fades, Afros, and/or the right to keep hair in an uncut or untrimmed state."



“Bias against the curly textured hair of people of African descent is as old as this country and a form of race-based discrimination,” said Chirlane McCray, the wife of Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a statement.



City officials say the policy is designed to combat the prejudicial view that such hairstyles are not appropriate in formal or professional settings. Malalis said the idea that "there is a certain standard for beauty or professionalism" was "Euro-centric" and inherently biased.

"Hair is an incredibly personal thing," she said. "Hair is a part of you, and as such we want to make sure that people can express themselves."