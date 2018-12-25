The Family Of The Black High School Wrestler Forced To Cut His Dreadlocks Is Blaming The Referee

Buena Regional High School student-athlete Andrew Johnson was filmed having his hair chopped off by a trainer on the sidelines of a wrestling match Dec. 19 in New Jersey, sparking outrage online.

The New Jersey family of a black high school wrestler who was forced to cut his dreadlocks or face disqualification is blaming the white referee for what they said was a “race-related transgression.” Buena Regional High School student-athlete Andrew Johnson was filmed having his hair chopped off by a trainer on the sidelines of a wrestling match Dec. 19 after being told his hair contravened regulations. The footage sparked outrage online, with many accusing the referee of racism. “As this matter is further investigated, the family wants to be clear that they are supportive of Andrew’s coaches and the team’s athletic trainer,” Dominic A. Speziali, an attorney for the Johnson family, said in a statement Monday. “The blame here rests primarily with the referee and those that permitted him to continue in that role despite clear evidence of what should be a disqualifying race-related transgression.”

Epitome of a team player ⬇️ A referee wouldn't allow Andrew Johnson of Buena @brhschiefs to wrestle with a cover over his dreadlocks. It was either an impromptu haircut, or a forfeit. Johnson chose the haircut, then won by sudden victory in OT to help spark Buena to a win.

The referee, Alan Maloney, is now facing a civil rights investigation. Leland Moore, a spokesperson in the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, told BuzzFeed News on Monday the office’s Division on Civil Rights launched an investigation into the “potential bias incident.” The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has also said the referee, who was investigated for using the n-word in 2016, will not work while the matter is “thoroughly reviewed.” Speziali said the referee had been late to a weigh-in in which he was supposed to inspect wrestlers for any code violations. The attorney said the referee failed to note any infractions in Johnson’s hair or hair covering until the teen came to the mat to begin his match. Speziali said the ref told the teen his hair “wasn’t in its natural state” and described Johnson’s dreadlocks as “braids.” The National Federation of State High School Associations, which sets the rules for wrestling matches, says any hair coverings “must fit snug against the wrestler’s body.”

