Netflix Is Defending Their New Prank Show With The "Stranger Things" Actor That's Drawing Backlash

Netflix is defending its controversial new prank show starring Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo following backlash the project received for tricking people who are looking for work.

The streaming giant announced on Friday that eight episodes of Prank Encounters would launch sometime this year, with 16-year-old Matarazzo serving as both host and executive producer.

Netflix representatives said the "terrifying and hilarious" pranks would be played on "two complete strangers who each think they're starting their first day at a new job."

"It's business as usual until their paths collide and these part-time jobs turn into full-time nightmares," they added.

Many people were quick to take umbrage with Netflix and Matarazzo, one of Hollywood's wealthiest young stars, for playing pranks on vulnerable people looking for work.